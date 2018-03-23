Tuo, Simon: “Se lo avessi visto prima le cose sarebbero state diverse”

“Se avessi visto questo film quando avevo quindici anni forse le cose sarebbero state diverse” a parlare è Xavier Dolan, attore e regista nonché grande amico di Nick Robinson.
Questo legame non è casuale visto che si parla di “Tuo, Simon” (titolo originale “Love, Simon”) film di cui Nick è protagonista e dove veste i panni di Simon Spier.
“Tuo, Simon” è in programmazione nelle sale americane e, anche se in Italia arriverà nell’Estate 2018, l’eco del suo successo ha già attraversato l’Oceano.
Il film, di Greg Berlanti, racconta la storia di un diciassettenne e del suo amore segreto per Blu, un ragazzo conosciuto online e che sente tramite email finché, proprio una di queste, capita nelle mani sbagliate, in quelle di Martin, il bullo della scuola. Per la prima volta Simon si ritrova a dover affrontare il mondo esterno considerando anche la sua omosessualità, fino ad oggi tenuta nascosta e ben protetta.
NICK ROBINSON: “ANCHE MIO FRATELLO HA FATTO COMING OUT”
L’uscita di “Tuo, Simon” al cinema non è passata inosservata: il film è stato visto, più che con gli occhi, con il cuore. Tantissimi sono stati i ragazzi (e non solo!) che dopo aver visto “Love, Simon” hanno avuto il coraggio, la forza e la voglia di fare coming out. Star, attori, presentatori, hanno elogiato la forza comunicativa del film: un nome, fra tanti, quello di Ellen DeGeneres.
#LoveSimon is breaking boundaries, and today Simon himself, Nick Robinson, is here to tell me about it. @notnickrob https://t.co/CyQ7PPSMBQ
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 14, 2018
La reazione della rete a “Tuo, Simon” e al tema del coming out:
I’M SEEING SO MANY PEOPLE ACCEPTING THEMSELVES AND COMING OUT PRECISELY BECAUSE OF LOVE, SIMON. THIS IS THE WORLD THAT WE NEED. THIS IS WHY THE FILM IS IMPORTANT. THIS IS A REAL CHANGE. THIS IS THE FUTURE. pic.twitter.com/317AhAYdmP
— Love, Tom (@tomjr1998) March 18, 2018
Ma tornando all’apertura della nostra news, è stato molto toccante il messaggio pubblicato Xavier Dolan che trovi nella sua versione integrale di seguito.
Ti riportiamo alcuni passaggi molto toccanti e veri:
“Un grande studio cinematografico ha realizzato un film su un teenager che dichiara la propria omosessualità. E’ stata aperta una porta, cosa già successa in passato diverse volte, ma ora finalmente vedo filtrare la luce“.
“Quando ero un ragazzino, ho visto così tanti film sulla comunità LGBTQ in cerca di risposte […] alcuni erano veramente ben fatti, brillanti e di grande ispirazione per quello che avrei voluto fare in futuro (dal punto di vista professionale n.d.r), ma lasciavano al me giovane, poca speranza. Suicidi, bullismo, cuori spezzati, violenze”. Tuo, Simon non è così”.
“E’ un film, che nella sua assoluta normalità, sarà d’ispirazione per tutti i giovani che si trovano ad affrontare questo passo importante del coming out”.
“Tuo, Simon è un passo enorme per loro e per noi”.
After seeing Love, Simon, I felt like coming out to my mom Jennifer Garner (the 13 Going on 30 Jen), and walking in the corridor of my high school with a lost, yet sexual gaze. Congrats to my friend @therealnickrobinson who is so generous and genuine in this that I filed a proper adoption form. I’ve stored my passport in the freezer once or twice Nick but I can be a good parent to you. More seriously, let’s not discuss the movie itself, but rather focus on its existence, and the fact a major studio has released a film on a teen coming out. A door has opened, which has opened before, but this time, I can see the light pouring in. I’ve watched so many LGBTQ films as a kid, desperately looking for answers, locked up in my room, where I’d download movies on LimeWire for lack of a decent video store. Most of them were brilliant and invigorating for the young artist I wanted to be, but left the young man I was with little to hope for. Suicides, heartbreaks, bullying, gay-bashing… Love, Simon, in all its earnestness, in all its normalcy, shows the struggle of coming out, but with an inspiring conclusion for teenagers who will see “Love, Simon” because they don't feel "normal". Perhaps this will teach them that, even if their life isn't as privileged as Simon’s, they can make a move. And perhaps this can teach us, as an industry, that it’s time to stop relinquishing LGBTQ protagonists to insubstantial, typically comical supporting roles, but rather offer them narratives designed around them, and around the opposite of what is commonly referred to as ”normal people”. Normal is a changeful notion. Had a movie like that existed when I was 15, I maybe wouldn’t have lied to my father about that Ashton Kutcher poster I pretended to give my cousin Stefanie in front of him while it was actually mine. Had I seen it then, things would’ve been different. And I’m happy with how things went, and despite the loneliness you feel as a teen coming out, I felt supported. I was lucky. But most kids aren't. Love Simon is a huge step for them, and for us. Thank you to all the artists and people involved.